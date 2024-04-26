Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 870.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.10. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

