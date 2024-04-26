Insider Buying: Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Buys 2,769 Shares of Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea acquired 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.85 ($2,223.13).

Michael Patrick O’Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, Michael Patrick O’Shea acquired 14,804 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £7,994.16 ($9,874.21).

Premier Miton Group Stock Up 1.6 %

LON:PMI traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 65 ($0.80). 221,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.35. Premier Miton Group plc has a one year low of GBX 48.10 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.17). The company has a market cap of £99.21 million, a PE ratio of 3,200.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Premier Miton Group Dividend Announcement

About Premier Miton Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,000.00%.

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

