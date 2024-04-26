Insider Buying: Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Buys 2,769 Shares of Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea acquired 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.85 ($2,223.13).
Michael Patrick O’Shea also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 9th, Michael Patrick O’Shea acquired 14,804 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £7,994.16 ($9,874.21).
Premier Miton Group Stock Up 1.6 %
LON:PMI traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 65 ($0.80). 221,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.35. Premier Miton Group plc has a one year low of GBX 48.10 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.17). The company has a market cap of £99.21 million, a PE ratio of 3,200.00 and a beta of 1.23.
Premier Miton Group Dividend Announcement
About Premier Miton Group
Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Miton Group
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.