Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 28 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 5.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in NVR by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in NVR by 4.3% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 24 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,314,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,725.00 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,210.49 and a 52-week high of $8,211.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7,736.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6,966.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $99.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 502.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

