Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of FORD stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

