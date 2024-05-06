LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.450-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.7 million-$56.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.3 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.730-1.840 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $74.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $74.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.38%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $2,578,817.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $2,578,817.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $157,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

