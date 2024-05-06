Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $20.82. 259,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,370. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.62. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Green Plains by 50.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

