QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $185.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.36.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.17. 521,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,659,256. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $183.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,728. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,296,273,000 after buying an additional 483,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,306,438,000 after buying an additional 438,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,978,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,365,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

