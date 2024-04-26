Barclays Cuts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $190.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Melius reiterated a hold rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.41.

Boeing stock opened at $166.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33, a PEG ratio of 133.97 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.26 and its 200-day moving average is $206.61.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

