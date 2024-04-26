Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Down 9.5 %

MARK stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.53. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,142,250 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 11.52% of Remark worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.