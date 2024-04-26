Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Down 9.5 %
MARK stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.53. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
