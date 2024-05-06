Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Distribution Solutions Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of Distribution Solutions Group stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,585. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 0.92. Distribution Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Distribution Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $405.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.