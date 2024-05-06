Cepton (CPTN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Cepton to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million.

Get Cepton alerts:

Cepton Stock Up 1.0 %

CPTN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,747. Cepton has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Cepton Ultra, a slimmest lidar with MagnoSteer technology and proprietary ASIC chipset, enabling a combination of 300-meter range at 10% reflectivity and 0.05° resolution; Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an extremely-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.