Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $897.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Topgolf Callaway Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:MODG traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,141. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $29,994.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

