Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.900-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.430-0.530 EPS.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
