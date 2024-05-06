Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Price Target Cut to $475.00

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $510.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $425.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $350.60 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $455.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.35. The company has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Linde by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

