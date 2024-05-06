Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 456.31% and a negative return on equity of 269.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MRNS stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.54. 212,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,193. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRNS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

