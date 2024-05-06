Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 456.31% and a negative return on equity of 269.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of MRNS stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.54. 212,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,193. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on MRNS
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Marinus Pharmaceuticals
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.