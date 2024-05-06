William Blair Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRFT. Scotiabank cut their price target on Perficient from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, April 29th. Alliance Global Partners raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Perficient Trading Up 52.9 %

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $25.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.54. 4,922,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.28. Perficient has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. Perficient had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,149 shares of company stock worth $885,619. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Perficient by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,919 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Perficient by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,412 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Perficient by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Perficient by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Perficient by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,682 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

