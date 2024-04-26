FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $116.70. The stock had a trading volume of 271,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,829. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $2,231,806.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,997,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,767,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,984 shares of company stock worth $38,850,386. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

