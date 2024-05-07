Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. Energizer also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.10-3.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENR. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

