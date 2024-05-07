Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cinemark

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.25.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.