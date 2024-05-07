Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Mizuho

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Camden Property Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.06.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $105.98 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $114.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

