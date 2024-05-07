Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Given New $75.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dayforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $58.17 on Monday. Dayforce has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $75.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 176.28, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. Dayforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dayforce will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dayforce news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $4,148,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

