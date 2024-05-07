Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.06 to $2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.265 billion to $1.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Premier Stock Up 0.9 %

Premier stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Premier had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $334.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.55 million. Research analysts expect that Premier will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.15.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

