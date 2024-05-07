Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.06.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $105.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average is $95.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $114.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 18.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3,054.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

