BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Barclays

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.76.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $36.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

