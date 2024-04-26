Employers (NYSE:EIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Employers had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Employers Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Employers stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,119. Employers has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

