Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Short Interest Up 5,212.5% in April

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 5,212.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 9.97% of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Price Performance
Shares of MSFD stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.39. 180,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,064. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $20.11.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement
About Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
