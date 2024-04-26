Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Short Interest Down 42.3% in April

Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Special Situations

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clean Energy Special Situations stock. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Crystalline Management Inc. owned 1.14% of Clean Energy Special Situations at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Special Situations Stock Performance

SWSS remained flat at $10.59 during trading hours on Friday. Clean Energy Special Situations has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.

Clean Energy Special Situations Company Profile

Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Springwater Special Situations Corp.

