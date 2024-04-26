Channing Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Channing Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $151,726,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 65.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,233 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,668,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,899,574. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $191.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.56.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

