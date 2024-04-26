Channing Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 36,927 Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Barclays by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Barclays by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,979,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,919,633. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.48. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 16.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

