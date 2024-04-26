Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.42.

NYSE CP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 28.27%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,337,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,714,750,000 after purchasing an additional 585,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,304,549,000 after purchasing an additional 553,163 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,370,000 after purchasing an additional 787,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,434,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,062,148,000 after purchasing an additional 243,210 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

