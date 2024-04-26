Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases Earnings Results

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $74.47. 4,478,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,942. Centene has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

