California Public Employees Retirement System Has $54.02 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Equifax worth $54,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Equifax by 58.2% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,788,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,686,000 after purchasing an additional 657,999 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 269.7% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 552,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,240,000 after purchasing an additional 403,208 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Equifax by 108.2% in the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 740,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,553,000 after purchasing an additional 384,600 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Equifax by 55.6% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 810,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,516,000 after purchasing an additional 289,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Equifax by 22.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $250,372,000 after purchasing an additional 246,390 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $226.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $275.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.