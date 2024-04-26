Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $54.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

MCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of MCS stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. Marcus has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $17.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $427.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $161.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.75 million. Marcus had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marcus will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Marcus by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Marcus by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Marcus by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

See Also

