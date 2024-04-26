Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $179.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LEA. Barclays lifted their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Lear Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Lear stock opened at $133.48 on Monday. Lear has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.85.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lear will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 9.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 42,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lear by 4.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lear by 16.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Lear by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co lifted its stake in Lear by 31.6% in the first quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 5,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

