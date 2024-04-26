Barclays Trims Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Target Price to $230.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.00.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $153.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.39 and a 200 day moving average of $179.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. Zoetis has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

