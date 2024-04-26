Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VZ. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.21.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE VZ opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $164.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,625,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,396,167,000 after acquiring an additional 930,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,027,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,151,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527,387 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,882,164,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,621,839 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,446,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,400,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $920,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134,150 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.