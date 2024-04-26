Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Cut to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$4.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SDE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.50 target price on Spartan Delta and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.29.

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$717.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.45. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$2.63 and a 1 year high of C$16.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$77.32 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 111.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.3506013 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

