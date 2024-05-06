LSV Asset Management Has $35.49 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $35,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SSNC opened at $61.81 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

