ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. ASM International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter. ASM International updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

ASM International Stock Performance

Shares of ASMIY stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $631.99. 3,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,356. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $614.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.87. ASM International has a one year low of $343.37 and a one year high of $661.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.69.

ASM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $2.5568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from ASM International’s previous dividend of $2.27. ASM International’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

