Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $23.03

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $376.10 million and approximately $46.77 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $23.03 or 0.00035900 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00057124 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00014119 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

