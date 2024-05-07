QUINT (QUINT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.86 Million

QUINT (QUINT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. One QUINT token can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $32.86 million and approximately $91,492.34 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QUINT

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

