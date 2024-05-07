Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 2.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $114.00 to $113.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alibaba Group traded as low as $78.82 and last traded at $79.18. Approximately 6,768,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 17,808,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.55.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.49.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BABA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $329,367,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares during the period. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $151,726,000. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $201.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.