FMC (NYSE:FMC) Shares Up 7% on Earnings Beat

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) traded up 7% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $65.38 and last traded at $65.23. 585,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,910,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.98.

The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FMC from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FMC

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FMC by 143.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Up 7.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.