Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.91, but opened at $10.33. Vestis shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 1,433,312 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Kim Scott acquired 15,000 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $287,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,127.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kim Scott purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $287,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,127.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman purchased 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,230.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vestis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Vestis Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.54 million. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vestis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTS. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Vestis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis in the third quarter worth $14,714,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

