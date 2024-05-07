Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 0.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares traded up 0.2% on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $225.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $189.46 and last traded at $189.08. 10,163,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 43,753,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.70.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.