Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Plans None Dividend of $1.11

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.11 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Arch Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.
Arch Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ARCH traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.24. 28,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,128. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.60. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Arch Resources news, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $13,497,198.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,298,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $13,497,198.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 136,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,298,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $794,058.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,335 shares of company stock worth $19,126,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ARCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.
About Arch Resources
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.
