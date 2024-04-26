Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $121.00 to $136.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amphenol traded as high as $120.22 and last traded at $120.13, with a volume of 326775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.01.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on APH. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,082,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.74 and a 200-day moving average of $99.44.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

