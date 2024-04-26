American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Position Lessened by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1,804.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 417,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 1,096.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 18,769 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 635,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,954,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total transaction of $292,527.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,546,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total transaction of $292,527.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,546,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $317,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $959,684.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,746 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AFG

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.8 %

American Financial Group stock opened at $128.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $137.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.