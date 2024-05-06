U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 369 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.59.

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,482 shares of company stock worth $1,705,124 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $307.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $335.83. The firm has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.22 and its 200 day moving average is $298.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

