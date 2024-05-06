Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 164 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after buying an additional 330,206 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 20.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,744,000 after buying an additional 344,430 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,559,000 after buying an additional 78,848 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 929,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,545,000 after buying an additional 190,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 885,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,227,000 after buying an additional 36,470 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Up 2.6 %

Synopsys stock opened at $536.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $560.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.46 and a twelve month high of $629.38.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.